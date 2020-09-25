Fly By Jing

Sichuan Chili Crisp

$17.98

HOT, CRISPY, TINGLY, UMAMI-RICH, MMM 🌶⚡️ Meet the first 100% all-natural, non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, sugar free Sichuan chili sauce, proudly crafted in Chengdu. There's a reason it's widely been called "good on everything". It’s not magic, it’s just made with the absolute best ingredients. GOOD ON EVERYTHING 🍳🍕🥟🥗🍜—Take any dish from meh to MMMMMMM. Intensely flavorful yet not off-the-charts spicy, it’ll make your food taste bolder and the world around you seem a little bit brighter. Use it how you'd use any hot sauce: on eggs, dumplings, pizza, salads, noodles, and ice cream. Yes, even that 🍦 PREMIUM, HERITAGE INGREDIENTS STRAIGHT FROM THE SOURCE—Sourced from the heart of Sichuan, our ingredients are 100% natural & non-GMO. Sichuan Chili Crisp is made with heritage Erjingtiao chiles, prized Tribute peppers, 100% non-GMO organic cold-pressed Sichuan Tianfu Rapoil. CREATED BY SICHUAN CHEF AND FLAVOR AMBASSADOR, JING GAO— Developed by Jing in her Private Kitchen in Chengdu, she drew on her experience as a trained chef to create a sauce like nothing else you've ever tasted. Our products don't taste like anything else, because they're not made like anything else. AS FEATURED BY NYTIMES, FOOD & WINE, ESQUIRE, SAVEUR, EATER, FORBES, AND MORE. "You Need This New High-End Chili Crisp. It Tastes Good on Literally Everything"