Stay ahead of the trends this season with this juniors' short-sleeve pattern wrap dress from No Boundaries. Made of a comfy and lightweight peached jersey knit fabric with a hint of stretch, it's soft on the skin and will keep you comfortable from day to night. Featuring a mid-thigh skirt length with a front slit, you'll stay cool while you're outside enjoying the summer sun. A set of short sleeves accent this dress, while the all-over pattern adds a hint of modern style to your outfit. Pair with sneakers when you're hanging out with friends on the weekend, or with sandals for a comfortable yet chic ensemble.