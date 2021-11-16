Amazon Essentials

Short-sleeve Crewneck Tiered Dress

$26.20

100% Cotton Imported Machine Wash This versatile and figure-flattering dress transitions easily from day to night Features crew neckline and comes in short sleeves Everyday made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort An Amazon brand An Amazon brand - This versatile and figure-flattering dress transitions easily from day to night Amazon Essentials is focused on creating affordable, high-quality, and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on. Our line of women's apparel includes cashmere sweaters, fleece and down jackets, and more, including plus-size options. Our consistent sizing takes the guesswork out of shopping, and each piece is put to the test to maintain the highest standards in quality and comfort.