DUAL NATURE
Short Sleeve Cozy Tie Waist Midi Dress
$32.97$9.88
At Nordstrom Rack
Details & Care A laid back midi dress packed with style thanks to an edgy front slit and a waist-cinching tie belt. Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'8" - Bust: 32" - Waist: 24" - Hips: 34" Model is wearing size S. - Crew neck - Short sleeves - Allover print - Tie waist - Dual front pockets - Front slit - Approx. 49" length (size S) - Imported Hand wash 70% polyester, 27% rayon, 3% spandex Item #6462071