Bernardo

Short Notch Wool Coat

$129.00 $84.15

Buy Now Review It

At Barnardo

A slightly oversized, tailored silhouette gives modern appeal to a classic wool coat. The notch collar, two-button design features flap pockets. FIT -Classic fit -Hip-length -Model is 5’10”, and wearing a size S FABRIC Shell: 100% Polyester Lining: Unlined CARE Dry clean only.