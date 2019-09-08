Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Paravel
Shoe Cube Duo
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tamara Mellon
Exclusive Tamara Mellon x Paravel collaboration. Premium nylon. Dual-way gold toned zipper w/ tonal vegan leather pulls. Small case: 11" x 7" Large case: 14" x 11"
Need a few alternatives?
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Smilenut
Folding Travel Hangers (12-pack)
$11.48
from
Amazon
BUY
Huzi
Infinity Pillow
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Paravel
Paravel
Fold-up Backpack
$65.00
from
Paravel
BUY
Paravel
Packing Cube Trio
$55.00
$44.00
from
Paravel
BUY
Paravel
Fold-up Bag
$65.00
from
Paravel
BUY
Paravel
Fold-up Backpack
$65.00
from
Paravel
BUY
More from Travel
Coolife
3-pc Hardshell Luggage Set
$299.99
$139.99
from
Amazon
BUY
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted