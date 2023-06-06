Marie Marot X J.Crew

Shirt In Ratti Ropes Print

$268.00

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details Introducing Marie Marot X J.Crew, summer edition. Our latest collaboration with the Parisian designer features striped shirting and more menswear-inspired pieces made, as always, with world-class fabrics and thoughtful details. An elevated update on our classic fit, this shirt features tuxedoesque touches like a shorter cuff and collar, engraved shell buttons and special embroidery on the cuff. Plus, we added an intricate swirl design from Italy's Ratti print house (home to some of the world's most amazing motfis since 1945). This shirt is made with organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from nongenetically modified seeds. 100% cotton. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BS039.