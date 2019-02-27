Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Topshop

Shirred Ring Plunge One Piece

$52.00
At Topshop
Do swimwear the on-trend way with this mustard shirred low back one piece with tortoiseshell effect ring detail. 89% Polyamide, 11% Elastane. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
Soak Up The Sun In These Yellow Swimsuits
by Rebekkah Easley