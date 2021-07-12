United States
Vince
Shirred Long Sleeve Popover
$345.00$138.00
At Verishop
An airy addition to your summer essentials, this versatile popover is crafted from a light, breezy silk. Easy, elegant details, like a flutter split neckline and shirring throughout, lend it a little texture and an effortlessly elevated feel. - Flutter split neckline - Relaxed fit - Bracelet length sleeves - Shirred shoulders, back yoke and cuffs - Step hem with side slits