Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
& Other Stories
Shirred Bandeau Bikini Top
£29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Bottom Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Top Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
Aerie
Crossover High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
BUY
£14.24
£28.49
Aerie
Aerie
String Triangle Bikini Top
BUY
£14.24
£28.49
Aerie
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
High Cut Bikini Briefs
BUY
£27.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Shirred Bandeau Bikini Top
BUY
£29.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Wide Press Crease Trousers
BUY
£79.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Shell Button Shirt Midi Dress
BUY
$99.00
& Other Stories
More from Swimwear
Cover Swim
Long-sleeved High-neck Swimsuit
BUY
£192.00
Cover Swim
Jade Swim
Evolve One Piece
BUY
£220.00
Jade Swim
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Bottom Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Top Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted