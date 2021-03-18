Tower 28

Shineon Milky Lip Jelly

$14.00

Free shipping for orders $30+ What is it? The alternative milk of lip gloss. It’s everything you love about a juicy gloss with none of the hangups. Made with plant-based ingredients that are actually good for you like apricot oil and raspberry seed oil —the same healthy + nourishing oils used in our original cult-favorite ShineOn Lip Jelly (which comes in 6 juicy shades!) COCONUT: semi-sheer, milky mauve pink CASHEW: semi-sheer, milky rosy brown OAT: semi-sheer, milky peachy pink ALMOND: semi-sheer, milky chocolate Don’t stress - zero nuts were used in the making of these oatsome (sorry, had to) lip jellies. 100% vegan (duh), cruelty-free, and made in the good ole US of A. For the healthiest, shiniest, most wearable gloss ever. How do I use it? Just swipe and smile! Apply over bare lips or over your favorite lip color. What else should I know? Traditional lip gloss coats lips with a layer of shine, but can end up leaving lips dry underneath. Pass on that, thanks. ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly is a moisturizing lip treatment formulated with a unique blend of 5 nourishing oils to soothe and protect lips. ShineOn and on and on!