Tower 28 Beauty

Shineon Lip Jelly In Chill

£10.00

At Tower 28 Beauty

Jelly = the shine of a gloss, the comfort of a balm, + a pop of color. For never sticky, always shiny lips! "CRAZY high shine without the stickiness" according to Brit + Co. 6 new juicy translucent shades inspired by some of our favorite colors and the meanings behind them: XOXO (sheer pink) - feel the love FIRE (sheer orange) - fan your flame FEAR LESS (sheer berry) - go for it CHILL (clear) - let it go SPICY (sheer-ish) red) - hot hot hot MAGIC (clear gloss with gold shimmer) - get your spark on + MILKY Lip Jellies in 4 new milky shades inspired by our fave alt milks! COCONUT (semi-sheer, milky mauve pink) CASHEW (semi-sheer, milky rosy brown) OAT (semi-sheer, milky peachy pink) ALMOND (semi-sheer, milky chocolate)