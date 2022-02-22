Tower 28 Beauty

Shineon Jelly Lip Gloss

A bestselling, non-sticky, moisturizing gloss for soft, shiny lips. Highlighted Ingredients: - Apricot Kernel Oil: Nurtures and soothes lips. - Raspberry Seed Oil: Protects lips against damage from free radicals and environmental aggressors. - Rosehip Oil: Contains vitamins A and E while promoting cell repair and regeneration. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: This lip jelly, which has the shine of a gloss, the comfort of a balm, and a touch of juicy translucent color, uses a unique blend of five nurturing oils to soothe and protect lips from drying and peeling. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.