Becca

Shimmering Skin Perfector Luminous Blush

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

A tinted incarnation of BECCA’s bestselling Shimmering Skin Perfector, Luminous Blush has a buttery texture that applies and blends seamlessly – blurring beautifully to create a ‘soft focus’ finish. Shimmery without a trace of glitter, this lends light to dulled skin without appearing artificial – like somebody just switched a lamp on in your head. Available in six exquisite colours, choose from: ‘Snapdragon’ (gold-flecked coral), ‘Tigerlily’ (tangerine), ‘Blushed Copper’ (glimmering rose gold), ‘Camellia’ (ballerina pink), ‘Foxglove’ (lavender-pink orchid) and ‘Dahlia’ (deep, cabernet red).