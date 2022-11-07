Bridal By Eloquii

Shimmer Strap Gown

$299.00

At Eloquii

Bridal by ELOQUII Shimmer Strap Gown Embellished straps with fabric strap underneath Small train Non-stretch Bias skirt Fitted bodice Side seam zipper Slinky fitted dress Length 65" on body Length 74 1/2" on body back (Size 18) No extra seam allowance Bridal styles offer the same fit you know and love from ELOQUII: we recommend ordering the same size you would in other ELOQUII styles. See our Size Chart for detailed sizing information. Bridal by ELOQUII styles are not made to order and this style can be shipped via standard shipping only. We recommend allowing for an extra five business days in addition to our typical standard shipping timeframe to receive your item. Learn more about our shipping here. We will accept returns and exchanges on Bridal styles, but be aware that they will follow a different return timeframe. Items must be in original condition with the hangtag attached, and your return package must be postmarked within 14 days of delivery to be eligible for return. Bridal by ELOQUII styles are excluded from all discounting. 100% Polyester Hand wash cold with like colors, Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. Import Item# 3227045