Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Moth
Shimmer Pullover
$118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Featured in 1 story
17 Glitter Pieces That Aren't Scratchy & Sticky
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Michael Kors Collection
Cashmere Leopard Print Sweater
$1995.00
$798.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Rib Sweater With High Neck
$41.69
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Saint Laurent
Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
$1150.00
from
Saint Laurent
BUY
DETAILS
Yeezy
Oversized Wool And Angora Sweater
$790.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Moth
DETAILS
Moth
Button-sleeved Turtleneck
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Moth
Oversized Chenille Striped Pullover
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Moth
Spacedye Sweater Vest
$118.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Etro
Metallic Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$800.00
$400.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Oversized Ribbed-knit Cardigan
$295.00
$177.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Ballerina Raglan
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere V-neck
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted