Stila

Shimmer & Glow Eye Shadow

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Long-wearing, high-shimmer liquid eye shadow in vivid & vibrant shades. Lavish your lids in luxurious color. Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow delivers a splash of pigment-packed pearls that apply effortlessly and dry down to a high-shimmer sheen. Get ready for high-impact, shimmering color, in an array of vivid and vibrant shades! The lightweight, water-infused texture (over 40%!) dries down smoothly, locking in the multi-dimensional pearls for maximum shimmer, with minimal fallout. Size: 0.153 fl. oz. How to use: Apply to lid and blend using your fingers or a brush Wear alone or over eye shadow Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 6586911