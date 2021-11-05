Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
VS PINK
Sherpa Jogger
$49.95
Buy Now
Review It
At VS Pink
High waist Relaxed fit Adjustable drawcord at rib waistband Side seam pockets Rib cuffs Imported 70% Recycled Polyester, 30% Polyester Exclusive of Decoration 11195306
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie & Fitch
Tailored Wide Leg Pants
BUY
C$79.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
VS PINK
Sherpa Jogger
BUY
$49.95
VS Pink
Lululemon
Align Jogger 28"
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
Zara
Wide Leg Faux Leather Trousers
BUY
£29.99
Zara
More from VS PINK
VS PINK
Campus Long Sleeve Tee
BUY
$42.95
VS Pink
VS PINK
Varsity Long Sleeve Crew Tee & Legging Set
BUY
$59.95
VS Pink
VS PINK
Cozy Sleep Jogger
BUY
$34.95
VS Pink
VS PINK
Plush Robe
BUY
$49.95
VS Pink
More from Pants
Abercrombie & Fitch
Tailored Wide Leg Pants
BUY
C$79.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
VS PINK
Sherpa Jogger
BUY
$49.95
VS Pink
Lululemon
Align Jogger 28"
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
Zara
Wide Leg Faux Leather Trousers
BUY
£29.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted