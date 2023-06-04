Anjee

Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket

$110.00 $75.74

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Individualised Double-Sided Design：Anjee Sherpa fleece blanket featuring 220 GSM smooth fleece top and 220 GSM plush Sherpa reverse to offer Great Gentleness And Warmth. It comes with better resistance to fade, stain, and wrinkles than cotton Fabric. The uniform colour scheme provides luxurious visual effects, providing more visual enjoyment and decoration possibilities Perfect Stress Relief：Sew multiple squares to evenly distribute the gravity. It provides the “Deep Pressure Touch” massage points with the feeling of being hugged, inadvertently let the body get relaxed, which reduces your stress and leads to better sleep. It is suitable for many occasions. You can use it when sleeping in bed, reading in the chair, watching TV on the sofa. Reliable 7-layer Design：Weighted blanket adopts the top-notch 7-layer beads-locking design. The polyester layer is filled with non-toxic and environmentally ceramic bead，and are cushioned under non-glue polyester padding and extra polyester layers to prevent leakage and noises. The skin-friendly fleece and fluffy Sherpa offers a soft touch to comfort you through the night. Size Selection：It is recommended to choose a blanket that weighs 10-14% of your body weight. 15lbs is suitable for adults weighing 140 - 190 lbs. If you are not sure, start off with a lighter weight. Please note that the weighted blanket is litter smaller than normal blankets to concentrate the weight on your body. Care and Guarantee：It can be cleaned at low temperature in the gentle mode of a commercial washing machine. Do not bleach and do not dry clean. Recommended hang dry or flat dry. We are committed to providing customers with quality products and services. If you have any questions, please contact us, and we will do our best to help you.