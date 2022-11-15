Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Sheet Pan Sweets
$22.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Sunhouse Craft | Free People
Walnut Serving Board
BUY
$70.00
Free People
Sunnylife
Travel Cheese Set
BUY
$49.99
The Iconic
Frank Green
My Eco Gift Set
BUY
$99.95
The Iconic
In The Roundhouse
Abstract Colour Dinner Set
BUY
$170.00
In The Roundhouse
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The New Yorker Puzzle Advent Calendar
BUY
$285.80
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Hans Village Light-up Advent Calendar
BUY
$85.80
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sequin Fringe Skirt
BUY
$158.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sheet Pan Sweets
BUY
$22.99
Anthropologie
More from Kitchen
Sunhouse Craft | Free People
Walnut Serving Board
BUY
$70.00
Free People
Sunnylife
Travel Cheese Set
BUY
$49.99
The Iconic
Frank Green
My Eco Gift Set
BUY
$99.95
The Iconic
In The Roundhouse
Abstract Colour Dinner Set
BUY
$170.00
In The Roundhouse
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted