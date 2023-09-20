Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Theory
Sheath Dress In Good Wool
$245.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Theory
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Samuel Dress
BUY
$365.00
Amazon
Madewell
Poplin Halter Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$103.60
$148.00
Amazon
Alfred Sung
Square Neck Satin A-line Gown
BUY
$261.00
Nordstrom
True Violet
High Neck Prom Maxi Gown With Pockets
BUY
$312.00
ASOS
More from Theory
Theory
Low Rise Pleated Pants
BUY
$241.50
Amazon
Theory
Shell Top In Silk Georgette
BUY
$175.00
Theory
Theory
Treeca Pant In Good Wool
BUY
$195.00
Theory
Theory
Oaklane Trench Coat In Admiral Crepe
BUY
$635.00
Theory
More from Dresses
Staud
Samuel Dress
BUY
$365.00
Amazon
Madewell
Poplin Halter Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$103.60
$148.00
Amazon
Alfred Sung
Square Neck Satin A-line Gown
BUY
$261.00
Nordstrom
True Violet
High Neck Prom Maxi Gown With Pockets
BUY
$312.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted