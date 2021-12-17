Parachute

Shearling Wool Clog

C$139.00

Like fluffy clouds for your feet. These cozy, 100% wool clogs are breathable for all-day wear, with sturdy foam soles for stepping out of the house. Slip them on first thing in the morning to keep your toes nice and warm – then maybe just don’t take them off. A classic, closed-toe silhouette made of all natural wool shearling. Featuring sturdy foam soles with tread for ease of movement inside or outside the house. Made of 100% wool upper. Featuring a sturdy foam sole with tread. Sizing is unisex. Limited edition.