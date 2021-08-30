Marni

Shearling Mules

$850.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Marni blurs the line between mules and slippers with this black shearling style. They're expertly crafted in Italy to a backless profile with slanted vamp panels and a round toe, then finished with a logo-debossed, moulded leather insole and anti-slip rubber sole. Shown here with: Jil Sander Balloon-sleeve cotton-poplin midi dress , Marni Pannier cheched wool bucket bag, Marni Chain-link resin necklace and Bottega Veneta Maxi-halo 18k-gold-plated sterling-silver ring Product number: 1421193