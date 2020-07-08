SheaMoisture

Sheamoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Conditioner – 13 Fl Oz

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This rinse-out sulfate free conditioner instantly detangles while infusing hair with intense moisture and shine-enhancing nutrients. Certified organic Shea Butter, Mafura and Baobab are blended into a rich formulation of restorative oils to nourish and soften dry, brittle hair. Helps restore manageability. Antioxidant-rich Fig helps boost hydration while protecting distressed hair from environmental influences. Leaves hair soft, shiny and easy to style. Key Ingredients in this collection are: Manuka Honey: Acts as humectant bringing moisture to hair; Mafura Oil: Natural damage control - softens and promotes healthy hair; Fig Extract: Antioxidant Vitamin C protects. Keeps hair looking vibrant. SheaMoisture's Story: Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. Through Community Commerce you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future. Ethically Traded Ingredients, Sustainably Produced. Pioneering Community Commerce and Fair Trade Since 1912. Tested on the Tucker family for four generations. Never on animals. Natural ingredients may vary in color and consistency. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.