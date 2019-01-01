SheaMoisture

Sheamoisture Coconut Hand And Body Lotions

$9.99

Indulge skin daily using all the best parts of the coconut and exotic Acacia Senegal. The luxurious blend of 100% Virgin Coconut Oil, Coconut Milk and Coconut Water moisturize and soften. Provides everyday hydration for all skin types, even skin that only requires a drop of moisture. - Organic Raw Shea Butter deeply moisturizes with vitamins and essential fatty acids.- Coconut Oil & Coconut Milk Blend has conditioning properties smooth and soften skin.- Acacia Senegal Seals in moisture.OUR STORYSofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. Through Community Commerce you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future.