SheaMoisture

Sheamoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Vegan Salve

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This lightly scented ultra-rich, ultra-hydrating, cruelty-free balm, nourishes and softens the most weathered, cracked and dry skin. The blend of candelilla wax, 100% Virgin Coconut Oil and Fair Trade Raw Shea Butter gently moisturizes and protects skin, cuticles and lips to relieve dry, rough skin. For all-over use, gently massage salve into skin to hydrate hands, feet, elbows, cuticles, lips and any external area that is dry. Gentle enough for everyday use. - Organic Raw Shea Butter deeply moisturizes with vitamins and essential fatty acids.- Coconut Oil & Coconut Milk Blend has conditioning properties smooth and soften skin.- Acacia Senegal Seals in moisture.OUR STORYSofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. Through Community Commerce you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future.