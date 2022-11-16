Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Adore Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm
BUY
$49.00
Adore Beauty
Oskia London
Moon Salts
BUY
£68.00
Oskia London
Neal's Yard Remedies
Aromatic Foaming Bath 200ml
BUY
£12.75
£15.00
Neal's Yard Remedies
Soak Sunday
Rose Utopia Botanical Bath Soak
BUY
£14.00
Soak Sunday
More from L’Occitane
L'Occitane
Immortelle Divine Cream
BUY
£80.00
L'Occitane
L'Occitane
Klassischer Adventskalender 2022 - Die 4 Jahreszeiten
BUY
€59.00
L'Occitane
L'Occitane
L'occitane Classic Advent Calendar
BUY
$99.00
L'Occitane
L'Occitane
Hand Creams
BUY
$30.00
L'Occitane
More from Body Care
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm
BUY
$49.00
Adore Beauty
Cleanse & Co
Sunday Ritual Soak
BUY
$30.00
Cleanse & Co
Mecca
Bum Bum Beats Set
BUY
$105.00
Mecca
Musee Bath
Frida Kahlo Bath Balm
BUY
$9.00
Maisonette
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted