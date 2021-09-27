F.Miller Skincare

Shave Oil

C$58.00

F.Miller Skincare

A soothing blend that softens hair and preps skin for a close, comfortable shave while reducing the occurrence of ingrowns, bumps, cuts and razor burn. This protective formula multi-tasks to calm inflammation, heal, and clarify skin that has been shaved, waxed or is simply prone to irritation. Lightweight and gentle for the most sensitive skin including face, pubic, and underarm areas. Use before, during, and after hair removal, or as a healing spot treatment on irritated skin.