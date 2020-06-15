Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Bevel
Shave Kit
$89.95
$74.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Bevel
Description The complete experience. Includes a safety razor, brush, 20 blades, 2 oz priming oil, 3.4 oz shaving cream and 3.4 oz restoring balm.
Need a few alternatives?
TRESemmé
Salon Professional Volume Rollers
£24.99
£19.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Amope
Pedi Perfect Extra Coarse Pedicure Electronic Foot File
$19.89
from
Walmart
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Powder & Sculpt Brush
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Herbivore
Jade Facial Roller
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Bevel
Bevel
Bevel Trimmer
$199.95
from
Bevel
BUY
Bevel
Beard Trimmer, Cordless, Rechargeable
$199.95
$169.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Bevel
Bevel Restoring Balm
$14.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Bevel
Rechargeable Hair And Beard Trimmer
$199.95
from
Target
BUY
More from Tools
TRESemmé
Salon Professional Volume Rollers
£24.99
£19.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Amope
Pedi Perfect Extra Coarse Pedicure Electronic Foot File
$19.89
from
Walmart
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Powder & Sculpt Brush
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Herbivore
Jade Facial Roller
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted