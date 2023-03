Shark FlexStyle

Shark Flexstyle Stone

£279.99

Buy Now Review It

At Shark

5 ways to style - Curl, Straighten, Volumise, Smooth, Define Style while you dry with no heat damage Perfect for all hair types More smoothness & shine, less frizz & fly-aways* Includes Auto-Wrap Curlers, Paddle Brush, Oval Brush, Concentrator & Diffuser