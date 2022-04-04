United States
Falke
Shaping Top 20 Den Women Tights
£24.00
At Falke
For that perfect look. Wearing these body-shaping tights gently flatten your stomach, without being constrictive, creating the perfect figure. Even, transparent mesh structure thanks to its 3D knitting technology with a matt finish. High-quality flat seam ensures exclusive comfort, hygienic gusset in net look and toe with a soft seam of the finest quality. 20 den appearance.