Falke

Shaping Top 20 Den Women Tights

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Falke

For that perfect look. Wearing these body-shaping tights gently flatten your stomach, without being constrictive, creating the perfect figure. Even, transparent mesh structure thanks to its 3D knitting technology with a matt finish. High-quality flat seam ensures exclusive comfort, hygienic gusset in net look and toe with a soft seam of the finest quality. 20 den appearance.