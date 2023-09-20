Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Tarte
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Best-sellers Set
$29.00
$21.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tarte
Need a few alternatives?
Tarte
Custom Kit
BUY
$67.00
$217.00
Tarte
Half Magic
Chromaddiction Matte Eye Paint & Liner
BUY
£23.00
Beauty Bay
Half Magic Beauty
Face Gems
BUY
$12.00
Half Magic Beauty
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Perfect Your Brows Kit
BUY
£17.45
£25.00
Beauty Bay
More from Tarte
Tarte
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
BUY
$40.00
$54.00
Tarte
Tarte
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Best-sellers Set
BUY
$21.00
$29.00
Tarte
Tarte
Custom Kit
BUY
$67.00
$217.00
Tarte
Tarte
Maneater Blush & Glow Cheek Plump
BUY
$13.50
$27.00
Ulta
More from Makeup
It Cosmetics
Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum
BUY
$21.00
$30.00
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics
Superhero No-tug Sharpenable Gel Eyeliner
BUY
$16.80
$24.00
It Cosmetics
MAC
Extra Dimension Skinfinish
BUY
$29.40
$42.00
MAC
MAC
Pro Longwear Concealer
BUY
$21.70
$31.00
MAC
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted