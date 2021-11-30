Tarte

Shape Tape Concealer

Details Swipe on the hype with Tarte's best-selling Shape Tape Concealer! Benefits Full coverage formula for 16 hrs of flawless wear. Smooths & brightens to make eyes appear lifted. Crease-proof formula won't cake or settle. Tape technology helps smooth & blur appearance of fine lines & wrinkles. Applies easily with jumbo speed smoother. Not ready to commit? Shop travel-size. 16-hour wear. 12-hour crease-proof. Waterproof. Non-comedogenic. Dermatologist tested. Vegan. IN A CONSUMER PANEL STUDY:* 100% agree it doesn't crease or look cakey. 100% agree skin looks & feels smoother. 100% agree undereyes look smoother. 100% agree it covers dark circles. 100% would recommend to a friend. 97% agree it blurs & smooths appearance of wrinkles & fine lines. *Based on a study of 32 subjects. Key Ingredients Shea butter: helps retain skin's elasticity Mango butter: helps moisturize & condition Licorice root: brightens appearance of dark circles & color corrects