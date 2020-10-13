Ecco

Shape 25 Tall Buckle Riding Boot

$161.40 $143.99

Buy Now Review It

Leather Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately 16" from arch Platform measures approximately 0.5 inches Boot opening measures approximately 15" around Full direct-injected pu sole technology with a leather welt is highly comfortable, hard-wearing, light and flexible Some boots were made for walking, others for being admired. these double-buckle detail knee-high boots with handcrafted premium cow leather uppers were made for both. the adjustable buckles allow for a more comfortable fit, while pu sole technology maximizes flexibility and stability no matter where you're headed.