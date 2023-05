ONEONE

Shannon Colorblock Bikini Bottom

$60.00

Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 79984217; Color Code: 089 Bikini bottoms from ONEONE in a neon colorblock design. Designed with a low-rise, high-cut sides and cheeky coverage at the back. Finished with ruching at the bum. Content + Care - 79% Nylon, 21% spandex - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - XS: 2 - S: 2-4 - M: 4-6 - L: 6-8 - XL: 8-10