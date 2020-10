Shani Darden Skin Care

Shani’s Daily Essentials

$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At

My daily skincare staples for healthy glowing skin. These are the 3 products I can’t live without. Cleansing Serum a gentle cleanse that removes all makeup and impurities. Sake Toning Essence to help regulate oil production and refine pores. Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer for lightweight hydration that won’t clog pores.