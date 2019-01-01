Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
promoted
Time and Tru
Shandle Sandal
$9.88
$7.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
An essential part of any outfit, shoes are a girl'... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The 4 Pieces
Every
Woman's Gonna Need This Summer
by
Kelly Agnew
More from Time and Tru
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Women's Midi Button Front Dress
$16.94
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Kelton Weekender
$24.88
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Women's Straw Visor 3-pack
$12.88
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted