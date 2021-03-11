Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Infuse My Colour
Shampoo In Copper
£16.99
£16.40
Buy Now
Review It
At The Salon Look
Shampoo in Copper
Need a few alternatives?
Camille Rose Naturals
Clean Rinse
BUY
£13.99
Naturalistic Products
Clairol
Shimmer Lights Original Shampoo Blonde & Silver 8 Oz.
BUY
$9.29
Amazon
Neutrogena
T/gel Therapeutic Shampoo Original Formula
BUY
$8.13
Amazon
Sachajuan
Scalp Shampoo
BUY
$28.00
Amazon
More from Hair Care
Carol's Daughter
Goddess Strength Divine Strength Leave-in Cream
BUY
C$20.26
C$22.50
House of Beauty
Kristin Ess
Anytime Anywhere Recovery Balm
BUY
C$17.99
well.ca
Bed Head
Hair Stick
BUY
C$12.99
C$19.04
Amazon
R+Co
Spiritualized Travel Dry Shampoo Mist
BUY
C$35.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted