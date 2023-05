Free People

Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 55241582; Color Code: 066 Stay away from the rays in this oversized straw hat, featuring a large, floppy brim perfect for all-day lounging by the pool or beach. Lightweight Packable, unstructured design Care/Import Import Measurements for size Brim: 8 in Crown: 22.5 in