Ogio

Shadow Core Flux 120 Backpack - Blue

The 120 Backpack is the perfect lightweight partner in getting you to your destination without distraction. Mobility: Premium lightweight anti-abrasion rip stop fabric and ultra-refined integrated design delivers efficiency in weight and durability while maximizing performance. Ergonomics: Cushioned, breathable shoulder straps and back panel make this backpack extraordinarily comfortable and wearable. Organization: Modern design and engineering deliver the pockets and features in the right places specifically designed for the avid traveler.
