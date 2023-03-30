Maybelline New York

Shadow Blocks Eyeshadow Palette

$9.98

Blendable Eyeshadow: Inspired by some of New York’s most vibrant neighborhoods, this soft, creamy, lightweight eyeshadow provides bold, saturated, blendable color that's easy to apply and remove for an impactful look that lasts all day High Pigment Trio: Each travel-friendly pocket-sized stacked palette contains 2 matte shades and 1 shimmer shade with a shade range that includes neutral, nude, and colorful shades for custom looks; Apply with fingertips or a makeup brush It's All in the Eyes: Subtle lines, smokey vibes, custom brow looks, classic tones or a shot of color; Our eyeshadow, eyeliner, brow and mascara collections are designed to transform your look Create Any Look: Our foundations, bb creams, concealers and highlighters create a perfect canvas; Make eye looks with eyeshadows, brow pencils and eyeliners, and perfect your pout with lipsticks and lip balms Maybelline is the world’s number 1 makeup brand, from foundation to mascara to lipstick; Diverse, on the pulse, inspired by the city and tested on its streets Big impact color in a pocket-size hassle free palette: Maybelline New York Shadow Blocks eyeshadow trios stack high-pigment eyeshadow for no-mess application. Inspired by the city streets in some of NYC’s most vibrant neighborhoods, each eye palette is packed with pigmented, blendable shadow in 2 matte shades + 1 shimmer shade. Shadow Blocks is available in 5 curated palettes to create your custom eye shadow looks. Whether you’re pairing purple shades inspired by the streets of Soho or taking on the blocks of Brooklyn with a neutral eye shadow look, Shadow Blocks’ travel-friendly packaging makes it easy to apply on-the-go.