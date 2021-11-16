Zero Waste Daniel

‘shades Of Earth’ Tote

The ultimate "I brought my own bag" flex. Large Tote. DESCRIPTION: Made out of 100% pre-consumer cutting room scraps, design room waste and leftover materials. This is the stuff that is usually sent to landfill BEFORE it is ever turning into clothing. It may be the excess fabric of a brand's order, something that was dyed the 'wrong' color, or just a discard after design changes! At ZWD we always use fabrics that have never been previously used or worn. Every zero waste daniel product is made using a closed loop production system and technique called ‘ReRoll’. All scraps are kept until they’ve been used. By purchasing a ZWD piece, you are supporting: a reduction in textile pollution, fair labor practices, and a sustainable fashion habit. No two pieces are ever exactly alike. Our unique ReRoll process ensures that the placement of fabric will always be different, but we always create with stretch fabrics of similar weights that fit within the same color palette and design. Your piece will be unique to you, but very much resemble what's pictured on the website! This item is hand made to order in our Brooklyn studio and ships within 2 weeks More Questions? Check out our FAQ and Size Guide