Medium/Deep, Warm Golden Undertones Blunder Cover Infused with natural botanicals like arnica and edelweiss, and gentle hydrating oils, Blunder Cover is an all–in–one foundation/concealer that can be sheered out and used as a natural, comfortable base, or built up as a concealer in areas that need more coverage, with an always natural skin–like finish. This multi–tasking formula can also be used in lighter/darker shades to highlight and contour. Size: 17.6 g/0.62 oz NET WT Find your perfect shade with our new Shade Finder.