Sexual Magic Tarot
Sexual Magic Tarot Mini
$13.95
This fun mini-edition of the bestselling Sexual Magic Tarot is perfect for on-the-go readings. Small enough to fit in a pocket or a purse, you can carry your deck everywhere. Mini tarot decks also make great gifts and stocking stuffers for tarotists. Whether you are an expert reader or just starting your tarot journey, a tarot mini will be an exciting and practical addition to your collection. Deck measures approximately 1.7" x 3.1"