Astier de Villatte

Setsuko Cat Incense Burner

$320.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

Created by Astier de Villatte in collaboration with Countess Setsuko Klossowska de Rola, a painter (and widow of the painter Balthus). Handmade in the tradition of great 18th century Parisian studios, with clay sourced from the quarries in the Paris Basin. It takes skilled artisans about two weeks to make a single Astier piece. Set the incense in the base of the cat, watch it languidly pour from it's mouth. Go go, smoking kitty. This item is not available for international shipping.