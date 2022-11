EMPORIO SIRENUSE

Set Of Ceramic Dessert Plates

Editors’ Notes Befitting of the elegant clifftop hotel on Italy's Amalfi Coast from which the label takes its name, Emporio Sirenuse's crockery is beautifully handcrafted and brilliantly colorful. This set of six ceramic dessert plates has been turned by local artisans and individually painted so they make the perfect backdrop to your culinary efforts.