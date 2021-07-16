GlamourAndGrace15

Set Of 6 Vintage Mismatched Wedding Cake Plates; Mismatched Fancy Plates For Baby Shower; Shabby Chic Bridal Shower

I love the idea of your wedding guests enjoying cake on fancy plates, and maybe even taking the plate home as a gorgeous memento of your big day? Your bridal or baby shower guests will also adore these vintage treasures. This carefully curated set of 6 dishes is the exact set you will receive--no mystery dishes coming your way. Please view all ten photos since they are part of the item description. Your plates are genuinely vintage, not reproductions. They were used in the past, so as with all vintage dishes, you may see some minor utensil scratches. There are no crazed plates (where the glaze has crackled), but you may notice some paint loss to the gold and or silver trim. There are no chips, nicks, cracks, or flea bites. My standard is "would I use these in my home? and the answer is YES! Your dishes range in diameter from 6.25" to 6.5"; they were made in Japan and the USA. Be sure to hand wash them and never ever place them in a microwave oven. (The metal and silver paint will spark and probably ruin the oven and the dish ;-)!) Makers include Royal Dalton, Sebring Pottery, HomEc, Homer Laughlin, USS, and one plate is unmarked (the gold-trimmed plate with yellow flowers). Looking for more vintage wedding decor? https://www.etsy.com/shop/GlamourAndGrace15?section_id=17552250 We ship via US Mail to USA addresses only, and we wish you a perfect event! Thank you for allowing us to help make it lovely.