SQLifestyleBoutique

Set Of 5 Cute Cat Holder For Desk Decor

$15.34

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Don't hesitate to buy this item! Funny and cute cat dancing decor figure. This is a great gift for cat lovers! Looks really cute on your desk or as decor anywhere. Can hold various items such as pen, sticky notes, air pods, earphones, sponge, etc. ▲Description: 5 cats set ▲The best gift for her/him -Most important of all: It is unique and handmade -Many customers like to use my cat as a gift because it is unique and everyone uses it every day. -I am pleased to write a note if you demand and I will express my most sincere feelings by handwriting. ▲Packaging & Shipping: -Every product you order will be well packaged and shipped ASAP. -We provide a tracking number for you. Please feel free to contact us at any time.