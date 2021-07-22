Made

Set Of 4 Reactive Glaze Mugs, Turquoise & Charcoal

Serving style Krisha sets the tone of the table. Crafted in Portugal by local artisans, this set of 4 mugs wows guests and serves your coffee in style. In strong, durable stoneware, Krisha is finished in a turquoise and charcoal reactive glaze. Make a statement with every morning coffee and evening herbal tea. View all KitchenView the Krisha collection Dimensions Height (cm) 11 Width (cm) 13 Depth (cm) 10 Additional dimensions 400ml Packaging dimensions 16 x 30 x 30 cm Weight (kg) 2.2 Details Finish Reactive glaze Material Stoneware Caring instructions Dishwasher safe, do not use in the microwave SKU DWRKRI002BLU-UK