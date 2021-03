Our Place

Set Of 4 Main Plates

$50.00 $42.50

Buy Now Review It

At Our Place

Our hand-painted, porcelain, easy-stacking plates have a lip to keep all the messy stuff where it belongs. Dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe means less time in the kitchen, and more time dishing with friends and fam. Set of 4, designed for big appetites.